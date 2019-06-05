Beverly Hills bans all tobacco sales

The city of Beverly Hills cleared the last hurdle to enact what officials say is the most stringent tobacco ban in the country Tuesday night, eliminating the sale of virtually all recreational nicotine products with one very Beverly Hills exception.

For an elite group of aficionados, hundreds of whom swamped committee meetings and wrote the city in protest, cigars will be spared as long as they’re smoked inside one of three dedicated lounges.

Entreaties have poured in from top executives at real estate offices, security firms, talent agencies and from former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Nearly all of them are acolytes of the Grand Havana Room on North Canon Drive, a club so exclusive its members need a special key to get in.

“The Grand Havana Room, which I have been a member of since its inception, provides a treasured home away from home,” wrote Schwarzenegger, whose letter was among those the city received in support of the club. “It is unthinkable that the city might adopt a policy that would intentionally or unintentionally cause the closure of this character-defining institution.”

Schwarzenegger made clear he supported the ban, which passed its first reading in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. “I am right there with you,” he wrote. “I agree with your battle to protect people from the dangers of tobacco smoke.”

But when it came to his club, Schwarzenegger wrote, the city should back off.

Officials had expected some pushback over the proposal, which they say would make Beverly Hills the first city in the United States to enforce a sweeping ban on the sale of all tobacco and nicotine products except those the Food and Drug Administration has approved to help smokers quit.

The list of banned items includes “cigarettes, cigars, cigarillo, pipe tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco, and smokeless tobacco and any electronic cigarette,” city documents say.

“We expect to hear from tobacco companies,” said Keith Sterling, the city’s public information officer. “Even if this passes, that we’ll continue to hear from them.”

Initial outcry led to a significant revision of the original ordinance, which comes just months after a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, and in a city where smoking is already strictly limited.

Tuesday’s vote was the first of two required to enact the ban. It passed unanimously, in a moment so bureaucratically unremarkable that the council had to stop to point out that it had happened.

“We should point out with that, we just passed the ban on the sale of tobacco in Beverly Hills,” said Councilman Julian Gold.