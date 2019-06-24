Barty claims Birmingham title and world number one ranking

London, 24 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Ash Barty beat Germany’s Julia Goerges, 6-3, 7-5, for the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday and with it becomes the first Australian in 43 years to top the women’s tennis rankings.

The French Open champion Barty, 23, rallied from 3-1 down in the second set and saved a set point trailing 5-4.

She then got the vital break in the 11th game en route to victory over the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist Goerges which she sealed with a service winner, with the two warmly embracing at the net afterwards.

Barty, who famously left tennis in 2014 to play cricket before returning in 2016, is the 27th player to top the rankings, the only other Australian being Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Barty will dethrone Japan’s Naomi Osaka atop the WTA rankings in the next list issued on Monday. Osaka had been top for 21 weeks since her Australian Open title in January.

“It’s a dream come true to be the world number one,” Barty said.

“My team and I have put in so much work and I’m very proud of what we have achieved. It’s an honor to be in this position, which has been held by the legends of our sport who I respect and admire greatly.”

Barty now has three titles for the year and 10 overall. She is unbeaten in 12 matches from the Paris grand slam and the Birmingham grass court tune-up for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.