Barcelona sign Valencia goalkeeper Neto in 35m euro deal

Barcelona, 27 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Spanish champions Barcelona announced the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Neto on Thursday in a deal which could be worth 35 million euros (39.8 million dollars).

The Catalans sold Valencia Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for the same price on Wednesday.

Brazilian stopper Neto will cost Barcelona 26 million euros plus nine million in potential add-ons.

“The player will be signing a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season, and his buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Neto has impressed in goal for Valencia during the past two seasons, after joining from Juventus in 2017.