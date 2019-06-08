Awarding decisions

Related Articles
Information Society and Administration Minister Manchevski holds press conference
21 February 2019 15:17
National conference ZELS
14 December 2018 13:49
KineNova news conference
9 October 2018 16:33
Presentation of monitoring report
27 February 2019 15:29
World Food Day
14 October 2018 12:21
Gordana Siljanovska Davkova concedes defeat
6 May 2019 12:19
Провери го и оваClose
-
Religious calendars4 June 2019 10:10
-
USAREUR Commanding General Cavoli meets DM Sekerinska, ARM Chief of Staff Gjurcinovski1 February 2019 16:34
-
Replay of ballet ‘Anna Karenina’ on Tuesday16 March 2019 11:02