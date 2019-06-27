At least nine injured in back-to-back suicide attacks in Tunisia

Tunis, 27 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Two people blew themselves up on Thursday in two back-to-back suicide attacks in the centre of the Tunisian capital, injuring at least nine people, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said.

The first bombing took place near a police patrol car in Charles de Gaulle Avenue in central Tunis, wounding three civilians and two policemen, the ministry added in a statement.

One of the two policemen died later of the injuries he had sustained in the attack, local media reported, citing a security official.

Four other security personnel were wounded in a second suicide attack that targeted a police building in the city shortly after, according to the ministry.

The suicide bomber reportedly tried to storm the anti-terrorism building in the district of Gorjani, but was prevented by police, witnesses said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

In recent years, Tunisia has witnessed a string of militant attacks, most of them claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

In March 2015, 21 tourists and a policeman were killed when gunmen attacked the Bardo Museum in Tunis.

Three months later, 38 tourists, mostly Britons, were killed in an attack at a hotel in the coastal city of Sousse.

In November that year, a suicide bomber killed 12 members of the presidential guard in Tunis, promoting the government to impose a state of emergency.