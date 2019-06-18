At least 11 killed in earthquake in south-western China

At least 11 people have been killed and 122 were injured in an earthquake in the south-western Chinese province of Sichaun, state media reported on Tuesday.

The magnitude 6.0 quake rattled Changning County at 10:55 p.m. Monday (0255 GMT), the official news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

Five people are critically injured and 16 seriously injured, the People’s Daily reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 16 kilometres, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The exact extent of the damage was initially unclear.

The Ministry of Emergency Management activated an emergency response and sent a work team to the stricken areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief, Xinhua reported.

Some 5,000 tents were sent to the earthquake area, Xinhua added.