Army’s Engineers Battalion to get 15 new machines

The Engineers Battalion of North Macedonia's Army is getting 15 new engineering machines, and a call for procurement of three more machines will be launched soon, Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska said during a visit to the Ilinden barracks on Tuesday.

Nevenka Nikolikj 11 June 2019 16:02
