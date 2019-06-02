0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angjushev: Education a challenge for economy, room for improvement in capital investments

The Government's economic policies and measures have stimulated the economic growth, economy is the carrier of industrial growth. A challenge for the coming period is a change to the devastated education system because it can before a restricting factor for the economy. There is room for improvement of capital investments, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Sunday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 June 2019 14:33

