Anagnostopoulou : Prespa Agreement is being implemented with steady steps

The Prespa Agreement is being implemented with very substantial and steady steps, Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Sia Anagnostopoulou told ANA-MPA regarding the first meeting of the International Group of Experts of Greece and North Macedonia, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.  

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 24 June 2019 11:26
