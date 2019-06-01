Anagnostopoulou: Opening of embassies in Athens and Skopje ‘a substantial step’ forward

Athens, 1 June 2019 (ANA-MPA/MIA) – Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Sia Anagnostopoulou has told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) that ratifying the upgrade of Greece’s and North Macedonia’s liaison offices to embassies in both Athens and Skopje is a “substantial step that will contribute to the deepening co-operation between the two countries.

“The ratification of the upgrade of diplomatic relations between Greece and North Macedonia with the opening of Greek embassies in Skopje and of the Republic of North Macedonia in Athens, as well as consulates-general at Monastiri and Thessaloniki, respectively, is the confirmation of our efforts towards progress and solidarity in the Balkans,” Anagnostopoulou said.

The Greek Alt FM also said this will further the implementation of the collaboration Action Plan, as agreed upon by both countries.