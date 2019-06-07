0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

AmCham discussion ‘Bridging gap between labor offer and demand’

The American Chamber of Commerce in Macedonia (AmCham Macedonia) hosts Friday discussion "Bridging the gap between labor offer and demand".

Ivan Kolekjevski 7 June 2019 9:19

