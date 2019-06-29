0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil Society

‘Alliance for Life’ stages march, calls for protection of family and marriage

Nineteen civil society organizations and informal groups of civic-religious platform "Alliance for Life" produced a declaration for the protection of the marriage and the family, and staged a peaceful march in downtown Skopje on Saturday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 June 2019 15:05

