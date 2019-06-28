AC Milan excluded from next Europa League over Financial Fair Play

Berlin, 28 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – AC Milan will not play in European football in the upcoming season for Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday.

Milan were originally barred from Europe for two seasons by the ruling body UEFA last year for overspending between 2015 and 2017.

They successfully appealed at CAS which now said in a so-called “consent award” that Milan and UEFA have agreed that Milan will not play in the next Europa League while getting a clean slate over the latest three-year FFP monitoring period 2016-2018.

“AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods,” CAS said.

It added it invites UEFA “to issue a procedural order acknowledging the outcome of the present arbitrations and terminating the proceedings relating to the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring period, which have become moot.”

Milan finished fifth in the past season which would have qualified them for the Europa League.

The seven-time European champions have not qualified for the Champions League since 2013-14 and have struggled financially lately.