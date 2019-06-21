ArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderSkopje

40th Skopje Summer Festival opens

The 40th anniversary edition of Skopje Summer Festival opens Friday evening with a gala concert given by the National Opera and Ballet, conducted by Bisera Chadlovska and Ivan Eminovikj.

Bisera Altiparmakova 21 June 2019 10:38
