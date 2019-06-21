40th Skopje Summer Festival opens

Related Articles
Ljubisa Georgievski passes away
6 December 2018 10:54
Workshop on digitalization of film heritage
5 March 2019 12:45
Opera trio to present in concert Sound of Reeds debut album
22 November 2018 13:32
Honeyland to open Belgrade’s Magnificent 7 festival
5 April 2019 11:00
‘La Traviata’ at May Opera Evenings
28 May 2019 9:13
International show of folk costumes in Skopje
2 June 2019 11:46
Провери го и оваClose
-
Tose Proeski tribute concert to feature Macedonian and regional stars29 October 2018 15:16
-
Holiday concert to offer jazz standards for charity15 December 2018 16:24
-
Sting to play Skopje’s Philip II Arena in June 201917 December 2018 17:25