3rd One Love Tour in 7 cities in North Macedonia and Bulgaria

The 3rd One Love Tour starts July 20 in Bansko before resuming in Strumica on August 15, Kriva Palanka on August 25, Burgas on Sept. 7, Varna on Sept. 14, Skopje on Sept. 21 and finishing in Stara Zagora on Oct. 5, it was announced on Monday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 3 June 2019 19:45
