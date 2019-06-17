34 people killed in attacks on two villages in north-western Nigeria

Lagos, 17 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Thirty-four people have been killed by armed attackers in two villages in the north-western Nigerian state of Zamfara, police said on Sunday.

“The killings occurred on Friday in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa villages,” police spokesman Mohammed Shehu told dpa, adding that security personnel had been deployed in order to seek the perpetrators.

About 100 people have been killed within the last week as part of suspected cattle raids in north-western Nigeria.

In neighbouring Sokoto state, 25 people were killed in a June 8 attack, while in Niger state 40 people were killed in several attacks one day later.

It is unclear why the perpetrators embark on indiscriminate killings during their raids.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was sworn in for a second term two weeks ago, said addressing Nigeria’s growing insecurity remains one of his key priorities.

In the north-east of the country, Nigerian troops are battling the jihadist group Boko Haram, whose insurgency has claimed thousands of lives.

Across most of the country attacks mainly carried out by Fulani herders on farming communities have similarly claimed thousands of lives in recent years.