0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

2018/2019 school year ends

For nearly 270,000 high school students and pupils, including about 20,000 first-graders, Monday marks the end of the 2018/2019 school year.

Nevenka Nikolikj 9 June 2019 13:56
Back to top button
Close