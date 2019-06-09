100 detained at rare protests in Kazakhstan amid presidential vote

About 100 people were reported detained during rare protests in authoritarian Kazakhstan on Sunday as the former Soviet republic in Central Asia voted to elect a new president for the first time in three decades.

“We are speaking about a number of about 100 people,” a senior Interior Ministry official said in comments carried by the Interfax news agency, which specializes in covering the former Soviet states.

Large protests were reported in Kazakhstan‘s capital Nur-Sultan and largest city Almaty.

The protests are against what is perceived as dynastic rule, with the former long-time leader’s chosen successor almost certain to win the election.

The leader of a banned political opposition movement called the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Ablyazov, asked for his supporters to take to the streets, according to a video posted on his Instagram page.

“Thousands of protesters have already gathered” in a main square of Almaty, Ablyazov said in the video. He warned that there were police in the area, adding: “They are few; we are many.”

He posted another video showing a crowd of protesters prying open the doors of a police vehicle to release some who had been detained. The Interior Ministry said that the opposition movement was behind the protests.

The current interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has close ties to neighbouring Russia and China, is all but certain to win the vote, analysts say.

A former parliamentary speaker who served for decades in the upper echelons of the government, Tokayev is endorsed by Kazakhstan‘s only other leader since the Soviet era, 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“One could hardly call this an election at all,” an associate at the Harvard Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Diyar Autal, told dpa.

“Under Tokayev the country is likely to remain as authoritarian as it was under Nazarbayev,” Autal said.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was to provide its assessment of the election at a press conference on Monday.

Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March, still wields expansive power in the country. He has the title Leader of the Nation, granting him a role in any future political developments.

Upon being appointed interim leader, Tokayev pushed through legislation to rename the capital Astana to Nur-Sultan, after Nazarbayev’s first name.

Tokayev, 66, a career diplomat and politician, received higher education in both Moscow and Beijing.

He served as Kazakhstan‘s foreign minister for five years in the 1990s, prime minister for three years around the turn of the millennium and then secretary of state for five years.

Before being appointed interim president, he was the speaker of Kazakhstan‘s upper house of parliament, a role that Nazarbayev’s daughter, 56-year-old Dariga Nazarbayeva, has assumed.