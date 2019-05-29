0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Žbogar: The country is ready now to open negotiations

In the report that I presented today, we speak about change, we recognise the change in the country, and nothing could demonstrate better that change than the meeting we had today, when every political party was present, when all political stakeholders were present around the table talking about the future of the country in the EU, said EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar after handing over the European Commission 2019 Progress Report to President Stevo Pendarovski at the Villa Vodno.

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 May 2019 18:52
