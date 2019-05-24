Zaev: Ss. Cyril and Methodius among first to bridge different cultures

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day message to the nation highlighted the momentous contribution the holy brothers gave to North Macedonia, Europe and the world at large.

Offering citizens his best wishes, PM Zaev said the missionaries introduced Old Slavonic into church services, which until then were only in Latin, Greek, and German.

This wouldn’t have been possible if Saint Cyril hadn’t created the Glagolitic script, the oldest Slavic alphabet, the letter reads, noting that after Cyril’s death, his disciples, one of whom as St. Clement of Ohrid, created the Cyrillic alphabet, which laid the foundation for the Macedonian language and literacy.

“The mission of the holy brothers was one of the first examples of bridging different cultures while respecting mutual differences,” Zaev wrote, adding their work had inspired generations of teachers.

PM Zaev also offered his best wishes to educators nationwide celebrating Education Workers Day.