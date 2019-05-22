0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Zaev says decisions on Government reshuffle to be announced as soon as taken

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday the decisions related to the Government reshuffle would be made public as soon as they are taken.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 May 2019

