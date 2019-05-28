0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo

Zaev-Šarec: Slovenia supports EU, NATO

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Slovenian PM Marjan Šarec had a tête-à-tête confirming friendly bilateral relations as the basis for intensifying economic cooperation, according to the official press release.

Magdalena Reed 28 May 2019 13:55
