Zaev: North Macedonia seen as positive example, optimists on date for EU accession negotiations

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday in Vienna with representatives of several renowned Austrian companies that operate in North Macedonia, such as EVN and A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 May 2019 19:47
