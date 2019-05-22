0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Zaev-McCarthy: Reform results visible, support to continue

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with Paul McCarthy, International Republican Institute (IRI) director of the Europe division, who extended congratulations for the Prespa Agreement and the Euro-Atlantic integration reforms.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 May 2019 17:48
Back to top button
Close