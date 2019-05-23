0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Zaev-Markovic: Prospects for development of North Macedonia-Montenegro economic relations

Traditional friendly relations between North Macedonia and Montenegro have a bright perspective for further development in the economic field, agreed countries' Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Dusko Markovic in Podgorica on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 May 2019 20:30

