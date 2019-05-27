0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev: EU’s clear signal to open accession negotiations will have positive impact in Western Balkans

EU’s clear signal for opening accession negotiations with our country will have a positive impact in the Western Balkans and will discourage all unwanted influence in the region, PM Zoran Zaev said addressing Monday lecture organised by IFIMES in Ljubljana, where he participated within his two-day official visit to Slovenia.

Silvana Kochovska 27 May 2019 21:49
