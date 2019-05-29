0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Zaev and Sugareski to attend opening of Prishtina-Skopje motorway

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski are set to attend Wednesday the opening of the final section of the Arben Xhaferi motorway, which links the Kosovo capital with North Macedonia's border, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 May 2019 8:53
Back to top button
Close