0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev-Ahmeti: Intraparty discussions first, leaders to meet afterwards

First there will be intraparty discussions, followed by leaders' meeting for the purpose of strengthening the Government's capacities, agreed SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively. on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 May 2019 19:07

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close