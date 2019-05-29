0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Xhaferi: We expect EU to stand on commitment to open door policy

The EC’s Progress Report clearly shows that the Republic of North Macedonia has fully accomplished and fulfilled the recommendations set at EU Summit last June and is a proof that we have completed our part of work, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said at the joint press conference on Wednesday after EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar handed over the European Commission 2019 Progress Report to country’s top officials.

Silvana Kochovska 29 May 2019 20:34
