Xhaferi: Let our great respect for different cultures continue

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi in his Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day message to the nation wrote the holiday pays respect to the educators who laid the foundation of Slavic literacy and literature.

“They gave the gift of word and letter, which makes them more than deserving of this celebration of their name and work,” Xhaferi wrote.

“As Parliament Speaker, I’m proud there’s great respect in Parliament for different cultures and religions, recognizing the value they add to this society.

“Let’s continue on this road and cherish this treasure,” Xhaferi continued, extending wishes that “the road ahead of our country be as full of light as their work has been.” mr/13:10