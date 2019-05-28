0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Workshop on education of tourism stakeholders and offer promotion

Education of tourism stakeholders and platform for comprehensive promotion through online, digital and press media for the presentation of North Macedonia’s tourism potentials were in the focus of Tuesday's workshop organized by In Your Pocket Skopje.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 May 2019 13:49
