Varoufakis: Prespa Agreement had marginal effect on election results in Greece

Greek former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, currently leader of party MeRA25, says the effect of the Prespa Agreement on the results of the European elections in Greece was marginal, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 30 May 2019 9:41
