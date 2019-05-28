Ukrainian citizenship returned to former Georgian leader Saakashvili 

Ukraine‘s president issued a decree on Tuesday to restore former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili, who served two consecutive terms as Georgia’s president until 2013, was appointed governor of Ukraine‘s prestigious Odessa region on the Black Sea in 2015.

He resigned a year and a half later, accusing Ukraine‘s president at the time, Petro Poroshenko, of perpetuating entrenched corruption. Poroshenko retaliated by removing Saakashvili’s citizenship.

Saakashvili went on to support the electoral campaign of the man who would succeed Poroshenko as president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky on Tuesday altered Poroshenko’s 2017 decree that had terminated Saakashvili’s citizenship, according to the presidential office’s website.

Saakashvili promptly announced that he would return to Kiev on Wednesday.

“I’m returning home,” he said on Facebook.