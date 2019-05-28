Two killed, 15 children injured in Japan mass stabbing

Tokyo, 28 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – One girl and an adult were killed and 15 other girls were injured in Japan’s Greater Tokyo area on Tuesday after they were attacked by a knife-wielding man at a bus stop, authorities said.

A 12-year-old girl and a man in his 30s were pronounced dead after they were taken to hospital, officials told a news conference.

Of the 15 girls injured, three 6-year-olds were badly injured and one woman in her 40s received severe injuries, another hospital official said.

The girls were attacked while waiting for a school bus near Noborito Station in the city of Kawasaki next to Tokyo, Kyodo News agency reported citing local authorities.

A man in his 50s, who was in police custody but unconscious after stabbing himself in the neck, died in hospital, Kyodo said, adding that police found two knives at the scene of the attack.

Local authorities were notified of the incident around 7:45 am on Tuesday (2245 GMT Monday), the report said.

US President Donald Trump, on the last day of his four-day visit to Japan, expressed his condolences to the victims of the attack.

“On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning,” Trump said during a visit to a Japanese naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.