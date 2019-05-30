Twenty-one killed as bus collides with lorry in Mexico

Mexico City, 30 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Twenty-one people were killed and 30 injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus collided with a lorry in south-eastern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred in a mountainous area with curvy roads in Maltrata in the state of Veracruz, at 250 kilometres east of Mexico City.

Seventeen of the victims died inside the bus, two inside the lorry and two others at hospital, civil protection official Guadalupe Osorno said.

Broadcaster Televisa showed images of the bus turned over on its side and in flames, before it burned out completely.

The bus was carrying Catholics who were returning from a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe in the Mexican capital, Bishop Salvador Gonzalez tweeted.

The reason for the accident was not immediately clear.