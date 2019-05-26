0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil Society

Turkish experts to run defectology training seminar

International Balkan University is hosting a defectology training seminar run by Turkish experts, including Ayten Duzkantar from Anadolu University, and Funda Acarlar from Hasan Kalyoncu University.

Magdalena Reed 26 May 2019 12:45
