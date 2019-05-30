Turkey frees former NASA scientist after nearly three years in jail

A Turkish-American former NASA scientist, who was arrested in 2016, walked free on Wednesday, hours after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

“We welcome the news that Serkan Golge has been released from prison today,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“We will continue to follow Mr Golge’s case closely along with those involving our own locally employed staff at mission Turkey.”

Golge is at his parent’s home in the southern town of Hatay, his wife Kubra told dpa, adding that all their relatives had gone there and were with him.

“We talked over the phone. We cried. I can’t believe this has happened. I am waiting to see him. We have waited so long for this,” the wife said.

“He called me towards the evening, said he was released and asked us to go and meet him. We drove for an hour and took him back home,” Golge’s mother Emel told dpa over the phone.

“He is well. I am shocked, we are all shocked. We are happy,”

The 40-year-old scientist was arrested in 2016 in Turkey shortly after a failed coup by a faction in the military.

A Turkish court last year found Golge guilty of being a member of an armed terrorist group. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail. On appeal it was reduced to 4 years and 12 months for helping a terror organization.

Authorities did not offer an explanation as to why he was released. Golge’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Golge’s employment was terminated by NASA following his conviction, according to his wife. There was no response for comment from NASA.

Golge was involved with NASA’s Mars programme. His wife Kubra said “he was studying the effects of radiation on astronauts for Mars travel – for the Mars mission for how we can reduce the risk for them.”

Golge’s detention, as well as other cases against US citizens in Turkey, weighed heavily on relations with Washington.

Last year, NATO allies Turkey and the US imposed tit-for-tat sanctions on each other’s ministers, as well as tariffs on imports over the detention of Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, who was arrested on espionage and terrorism-related charges.

A Turkish court released Brunson in October and he returned to the US.

Ankara and Washington have since been at odds over the war in Syria and Turkey’s decision to buy the Russian S400 air defence system.

A few hours before the news of Golge’s release, Erdogan and Trump discussed the S-400 among other issues, the Turkish president’s communications director said.

The two also agreed to meet on the sidelines of a G20 summit at the end of June in Japan.