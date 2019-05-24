Tsipras: European vote may move Greek parliamentary polls forward

Athens, 24 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Upcoming European elections may trigger early elections in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the state broadcaster ERT on Friday.

Voters in Sunday’s poll are not just electing representatives in the European Parliament, but also indicating how they want their country governed over the next four years, he said.

If voters show a lack of confidence in his government, “it may open” the possibility of moving Greek elections forward from their regular date in October, Tsipras said.

The vote for the European Parliament in Greece is held alongside local elections, so Sunday is seen as an important indicator ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Tsipras assumed the office in early 2015 and won his current term in early elections later that year.

He pushed through unpopular reforms required for Greek financial bailouts and forged a name agreement with North Macedonia which ended a diplomatic row after nearly three decades.