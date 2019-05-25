Trump arrives in Japan for four-day visit

Tokyo, 25 May 2019 (dpa) – US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump began a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday to meet newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and watch sumo wrestling.

The president and the first lady disembarked Air Force One after touching down at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport at around 5 pm (0800 GMT).

Trump and his wife will be Japan‘s first state guests since Naruhito’s enthronement on May 1, a day after his father Akihito renounced the throne in the country’s first abdication in 202 years.

“With all the countries of the world, I’m the guest of honor at the biggest event that they’ve had in over 200 years,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

The White House said the visit comes at a “historic moment in Japan” and demonstrates that the alliance between Tokyo and Washington has never been stronger.

Trump is “looking forward to honoring, on behalf of the United States, His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. I will also be discussing Trade and Military” with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he tweeted from Air Force One.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks on Monday, with trade and North Korea expected to dominate their conversation.

A senior US administration official said on Wednesday there would be “some substantive things to announce” during the visit but didn’t elaborate.

Trump has criticized Japan for its chronic trade surplus with his country, pressuring Abe to further open its automotive and agriculture markets.

Abe, who has been criticized in Japan for currying favor with Trump, wants to reach a trade agreement with the US after the country’s upper house elections to be held in July, analysts in Tokyo said.

The purpose of the trip was not to focus on trade, the US official said, adding that being the state guest of the Japanese royals was “really the heart of the visit.”

The Trumps will meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday, and the imperial couple will host the president and his wife later that evening at a state banquet.

Trump and Abe are also expected to discuss North Korea, which fired a series of projectiles earlier this month, including those identified as ballistic missiles.

While Tokyo lodged a protest with Pyongyang over the firing of the ballistic missiles, Trump argued he did not view the launch as a breach of trust by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is still keen to meet with Kim for a third time to make progress on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Their second summit meeting held in Hanoi in February abruptly ended without yielding any result.

Hours before the president’s arrival on Saturday, his national security adviser John Bolton told reporters in Tokyo that North Korea’s firing of the missiles was a violation of U.N. resolutions.

On Sunday, Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf together and watch a sumo wrestling match at a Tokyo arena. The president is expected to present a US-made trophy to the winner of the tournament.

Before departing on Tuesday, the Trumps will make a stop at Yokosuka US Naval Base, where he will honor US troops stationed there.

Trump will have a chance to address troops, the administration official said, and would make references to Memorial Day, a holiday in the US on Monday when people remember the war dead and honor soldiers currently serving in the military.