Toni Kroos delighted to commit four more years to Real Madrid

Madrid, 20 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – German international Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The 29-year-old had three years left on his deal but will now stay at the club a further season until 2023.

In a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu Kroos was asked if the club’s poor season, with a third-place finish in the league and Champions League last 16 exit as three-time reigning champions, had made him consider quitting.

“If I had had any doubts I would not be here. No player has reached his top level this season. We are only human,” the midfielder said.

“This is normal after winning three straight Champions Leagues. What is not normal is the fact that we won three straight Champions Leagues.

“Now we are motivated for next season. I can’t say we are going to win everything but we are going to compete.”

There were stories in the Spanish media on Monday suggesting long-term Real target Kylian Mbappe was open to a move away from Paris Saint Germain.

Asked if he thought Real could buy the Frenchman, Kroos qipped: “It’s a good [new] contract but I cannot buy Mbappe. I like him as a player but that is a question for the club.”

Kroos’ contract announcement has surprised some supporters in Madrid. He has not escaped criticism this season and some believed he could be sold to make way for new signings.

“I can understand why people, having watched certain games this season, have seen a lack of hunger but I can assure supporters that the motivation in training and preparation for games was just the same,” he said.

“This season we have not had that capacity to come back into games from 1-0 down as we have done in the past.

“But a season likes this one gives us an extra motivation for next season.”

The former Bayern Munich player arrived at Real in 2014 and has won 12 trophies in five seasons.

“For me to renew in this moment is special,” he said. “I have a special relationship with this club. We have had a lot of success in the past.”