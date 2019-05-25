Tito fans in Kochani celebrate Day of Youth

Kochani, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – Local fans of the former president of Yugoslavia and members of Josip Broz Tito Association celebrated Day of Youth, a former national holiday in honor of Tito’s birthday, by marching across Kochani carrying Yugoslav insignia.

The event, which included young people carrying a baton to evoke the symbolic Relay of Youth race held in former Yugoslavia, ended with a gathering in the downtown Kochani.

“This day celebrates youth and a time when we lived much better, we all respected each other and we were proud,” said Trajan Trendov, president of Josip Broz Tito Association.

“That’s why our only wish is to see young generations living in peace and prosperity like those we used to have,” Trendov continued. “Not to only recall, but to see a return of the times when we were much more carefree, when we could travel from Gevgelija to Kranj without a passport, and when the Balkan nations which are now divided used to celebrate holidays together.

“Though it may sound utopian, the rising number of our members shows that many more Macedonian citizens and people from other former Yugoslav republics share this view.”

A Belgrade team of reporters recorded the event for a special report, MIA’s Kochani correspondent writes.

Kochani’s Josip Broz Tito Association has over 200 active members, who celebrated the Day of Youth this year for the 9th time.

Tito fans also observe other important dates related to former Yugoslavia and organize charity events to donate blood and help socially disadvantaged persons. mr/17:47