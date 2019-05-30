Three die, one girl missing in Rhine boating accident 

At least three people have died – among them a 6-year-old girl – and another girl is missing after a boating accident on the River Rhine on the French-German border, Alsace authorities said on Thursday.

A dinghy with four people on board capsized near the north-eastern French village of Gerstheim, authorities said. The four were apparently part of a tourist group of seven, comprising five Romanians and two Germans.

French and German emergency services and divers were conducting a search operation for the missing girl.

The four on board the dinghy were two adults and two children, broadcaster France 3 reported. The 6-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in the German city of Freiburg, where she died.

Among the dead is a passerby who attempted to rescue the boat’s occupants, authorities said.