Three arrested over Friday’s suspected terrorist explosion in Lyon

Paris, 27 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – French police have arrested three people over Friday’s explosion in Lyon, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Thirteen people were injured, one seriously, in the blast near a bakery on a pedestrianized city centre street. Prosecutors are treating it as a suspected act of terrorism.

The first suspect, a 24-year-old whom prosecutors said was suspected of carrying out the explosion, was arrested after getting off a bus in the city, Collomb told broadcaster BFMTV.

“He put his hands up right away,” Collomb said.

Paris prosecutor Remi Heitz, who is in charge of terrorism cases all over France, said on Saturday that there had been no claim of responsibility for the blast and the circumstances surrounding it were still unclear.

Broadcaster FranceInfo reported that the main suspect was a computer science student and the other two persons arrested were his mother and another family member, arrested at his secondary school.

French authorities frequently detain the family members of terrorism suspects for questioning as part of their investigation process.