The list of EU membership hopefuls

30 May 2019

dpa – Hamburg

The European Commission yesterday issued its annual report on the progress of EU membership hopefuls in meeting the bloc’s standards.

The seven countries are as follows:

ALBANIA:

Applied for membership in 2009 and was granted candidate status in 2014. In April 2018, the commission recommended that the bloc begin accession talks with the country. EU member states agreed, on condition that Tirana makes progress first on key reforms.

On Wednesday, the commission said enough progress had been made, notably on judicial reform, repeating its advice that accession talks should begin. The ball is now in the court of EU member states, who are due to discuss the issue in June but could delay a decision by several months.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA:

Applied for membership in 2016, but was initially held back by deep-rooted structural problems and rule-of-law issues, due in part to an inefficient administration split along ethnic lines which was set up in 1995 to end a war.

The commission finally adopted its opinion on Bosnia’s membership application on Wednesday, in what it called a “milestone.” Talks should start once Sarajevo has made enough progress in meeting EU criteria, the report says, listing 14 key benchmarks in areas including democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.

KOSOVO:

Five EU member states do not recognize the independence of the Serbian breakaway province, making EU membership a distant prospect. Despite this, Kosovo and the EU have struck a deal on closer ties, partially as a reward for Pristina’s progress in normalizing relations with Serbia.

However, tensions have flared up in recent months, with Pristina placing 100-per-cent import tariffs on Serbian goods. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday urged both sides to return to the negotiating table.

NORTH MACEDONIA:

The country, which applied for EU membership in 2004, has made huge strides over the past year by resolving a name dispute with its southern neighbour, EU member state Greece. As a result, the commission recommended Wednesday that the bloc should honour its pledges and open membership talks with Skopje.

The ball is now in the court of EU member states, who are due to discuss the issue in June but could delay a decision by several months.

MONTENEGRO:

Applied for membership in 2008, was granted candidate status in 2010 and started accession talks in 2012. The country is considered one of the closest to joining the EU, with work under way on 32 out of 25 negotiation chapters to bring it in line with the bloc’s standards.

Montenegro has made slight progress in the fight against corruption and organized crime over the past year, while more efforts are needed on fundamental rights, the commission said Wednesday. It also noted that trust in the electoral framework is low and the political scene lacks genuine dialogue.

SERBIA:

Applied for membership in 2009, was granted candidate status in 2012 and started accession talks in 2014, following progress in rebuilding relations with its former province Kosovo. Serbia has also been considered for the next round of EU enlargement, alongside Montenegro.

In the past year, Belgrade has made limited progress in fighting corruption and organized crime, while measures to uphold fundamental rights are broadly in place, the commission noted Wednesday. But it expressed “serious concern” over freedom of expression, while judicial recommendations have only been partly addressed.

Like Kosovo, Serbia was warned that “substantive” efforts are needed to fully normalize ties with Kosovo in order to progress towards EU membership.

TURKEY:

Applied for membership in 1987, was declared eligible in 1997 and started accession talks in 2005. In early 2016, the EU promised to reinvigorate the sluggish negotiations in return for Ankara’s help in stemming migration flows towards Europe. But EU-Turkey relations have soured following a July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey and an ensuing crackdown in which the country has regressed on key EU benchmarks relating to the rule of law, citizens’ rights and media freedom.

The two sides failed to make progress on improving relations during high-level talks in Brussels in March.

Turkey “has continued to move further away from the EU,” the commission concluded on Wednesday, adding that membership talks have “effectively come to a standstill.”