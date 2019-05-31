0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Tevdovski: Cash payment limited to EUR 500 as of June 1

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Friday that law regulating the use of cash as mean of payment comes into force as of June 1, adding that by this, the cash payments are limited to EUR 500 in denar counter value.

Silvana Kochovska 31 May 2019 16:36
