Tevdovski: Cash payment limited to EUR 500 as of June 1

Related Articles
UK-funded projects presented to Prince Edward as part of Skopje visit
16 May 2019 14:52
Macedonia gets improved public procurement system
12 December 2018 15:09
‘DigiGirlz’ caravan in Shtip
8 April 2019 9:08
Twelve persons, including five MPs, pardoned: court president
28 December 2018 8:45
Orthodox Christians take part in Holy Fire celebrations
28 April 2019 11:02
Presidential candidates clash in 2nd TV debate
12 April 2019 22:49
Провери го и оваClose
-
NATO and EU integration, key for Macedonia to move forward: FinMin19 October 2018 15:20
-
Zaev-Tevdovski: Government committed to supporting municipal development programmes19 November 2018 20:11