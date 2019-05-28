0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Talks on public prosecution law a dazzling example of how not to run reforms, says Tupanchevski

Talks on the public prosecution law, which also regulates the future status of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO), are a dazzling example of how not to run reforms in North Macedonia, Professor Nikola Tupanchevski from the Faculty of Law in Skopje, also former national representative in GRECO, said Tuesday noting this was also the general attitude among his colleagues in the legal profession.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 May 2019 13:46
