Syrian state media: One soldier killed in Israeli rocket attack 

One soldier was killed and another injured late Monday when Israel carried out a rocket attack against a military position in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) cited a military source as saying that that “the Israeli enemy targeted one of our military positions east of Khan Arnabeh in the Quneitra countryside.”

The report did not give further details.

The Israeli Army (IDF) said Syrian anti-aircraft systems had fired at an IDF fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel, and that the anti-air projectile had landed in Syrian territory.

“In response, a short while ago, the IDF targeted the launcher that had fired. The IDF sees any threat against its aircraft with great severity and takes measures to defend them,” the army said.

Israel usually does not comment on the strikes it is alleged to have carried out in Syria.

Syrian and Iranian military facilities in the wartorn country have been hit several times by strikes in the past few months.