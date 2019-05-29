Syrian government shelling hits hospital, health centre in Idlib

Beirut, 29 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian government shelling on Tuesday targeted a hospital and a health centre in rebel-held Idlib province in north-western Syria, a rescue team and local health authorities said.

Government rocket launchers hit Dar al-Hekma hospital in Kfar Nubul, destroying large parts of the hospital, its generators and a number of cars parked outside the facility, the Idlib health directorate said.

It added that the hospital is now out of service.

The White Helmet rescue teams in Idlib said a health centre west of Khan Sheikhoun was also damaged in government shelling.

The directorate said Tuesday’s shelling brings to 21 the number of health facilities hit directly in Idlib since a government offensive started on the province late April.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said earlier this month that since April 28 “a total of 12 facilities have been struck – seven in Hama province, four in Idlib and one in Aleppo Governorate.”

Late Tuesday, at least 10 civilians including three children were killed when Syrian government planes carried out airstrikes on a public market in the Kfar Halab area of Aleppo, White Helmets said.

The strikes caused massive damage, according to the rescue group.

Earlier, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Ursula Mueller said the fighting in Idlib has resulted in the confirmed deaths of more than 160 civilians and the displacement of some 270,000 people.

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russian air power, initiated a massive campaign against rebels in Hama and Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria.

According to the Observatory, some 265 civilians, among them 59 children, have since been killed in the two provinces.

The latest escalation in war-torn Syria has displaced thousands of people and raised fears that a truce of almost eight months in the Idlib enclave will crumble.