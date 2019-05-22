Suicide car bomber kills at least 12 in Mogadishu 

At least 12 people were killed when a suicide car bomber detonated explosives at a security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday.

“It was a huge blast at a security checkpoint in Boondhere district. So far we have the deaths of 12 people, among them six security [service] members and a senior female military official,” police officer Ahmed Bashane told dpa.

There were also civilians among the dead, according to Bashane. He said two members of parliament were injured.

Thick smoke covered the neighbourhood after the blast, which damaged several nearby buildings.

“There was traffic jam in the area at the time,” Bashane said, indicating that the death toll was likely to rise.

Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network, claimed responsibility for the attack on pro-insurgent radio station Andalus.

The jihadists launch regular attacks within the volatile East African nation.