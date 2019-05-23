0_Macedonia.PortalLocal NewsNational CorrespondentsSociety

Sterjovski elected member of the Albanian parliament’s foreign affairs committee

Vasil Sterjovski, the only ethnic Macedonian MP in the Albanian parliament, was elected Thursday member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, MIA reports from Tirana.

Vera Todorovska, Tirana 23 May 2019 19:59

